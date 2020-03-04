Watch: Redback Spider Takes on Baby Brown Snake Before Killing it in Horrifying Video

A woman was in for a shock when she saw a redback spider or an Australian black widow locking horns with a brown snake in her yard.

The video from Adelaide shows the eight-legged creature attacking the serpent, as the snake desperately tries to escape.

Multiple attacks by the spider led to the defeat and ultimate death of the snake. The woman called in snake removers later. They found the snake alive upon arrival but it died later.

Snake Catchers Adelaide owner Rolly Burrell told Daily Mail that the spider exhibited a great deal of dexterity while facing its opponent. Burrell added that the venomous spider would have returned to prey on the brown snake later.

Snake Catchers Adelaide posted the video of the incident on its Facebook page. It was captioned: “A red back spider takes on a baby brown snake in a backyard in Burton, unfortunately for the little snake the spider won this time, we tried to save it but it was too late unfortunately.”

The video evoked varied responses from the netizens. One user said that if one had redback spiders in their surroundings, snakes would stay away from their house.

Another person said that the video was too gruesome for her to watch.

There was a user who said that he would prefer to have 100 spiders around his house than one snake.

