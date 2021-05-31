WATCH: Reporter Interrupted by a Cicada Crawling up His Neck on Live TV

A cicada had a fair share of fame after it made an unexpected entry on the live broadcast. A clip shared on Twitter by CNN’s veteran correspondent Manu Raju shows how he had a tough time when a cicada landed on his neck while his colleagues had good-humoured chuckles.

Raju was preparing to deliver a report when the insect that almost looked like a mic alighted on his chest. Eventually, it ascended to his lapel and ultimately to his collar. And all this was happening on CNN’s live broadcast. After something irked him, the reporter squirmed as he placed his hand on the neck. Exclaiming several expletives, Raju swatted the insect away, while people around him can be seen suppressing their chuckles.

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

Sharing the video, the journalist said that he had an unwelcome visitor that tried to crawl into his live shot. The minute it was shared, the clip went viral like wildfire and attracted numerous reactions from netizens who could not contain their laughter. While many went on to share similar incidences, others flooded the post with hilarious comments. Ever since it has been shared, the clip has garnered over 2.3 million views and more than 58.2k likes.

The bleeps are my favorite part. lol!— Brie Jackson (@PositivelyBrie) May 27, 2021

That cicada is the least swarmy thing on Capitol Hill— TWalsh (@hogan_1969) May 27, 2021

A day after the incident, Raju addressed the cicada incident on CNN’s New Day show. The video shared by Twitter handle Jon Berman wrote, “The context is important here.”

JUST NOW: "The context is important here."@mkraju with his first public comments after he found the strength to survive an on-camera #CicadaAttack.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/Wi4Kspassl— John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 28, 2021

The clip featured Raju’s reaction after he was attacked by the insect. The correspondent revealed that a couple of minutes before the incident happened, there was actually another cicada that allegedly fell out of his pocket. He said that he was stunned to see the insect on the ground.

Raju further said, “Perhaps a cicada, one of these buggers, jumped on me as I was running back into the Capitol”.

The cicada is one of the brood X bugs that have resurfaced recently to mate and die post the periodic cycle.

