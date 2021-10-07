WATCH: Reptile Enthusiast Captures Rare Bearded Dragon in Australia

Bearded Dragons, also known as Pogona, are an exquisite species. Their name comes from the fine, hair-like structures on the downside of their throat, which tend to puff out and also turn a blackish hue when they feel threatened or are subjected to any form of stress. While this creature is quite common in Australia, it is rare in other parts of the world, including the United States. These animals are found commonly in the wilderness and shrublands of Australia, from where Jay Brewer, reptile enthusiast and the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, captured a specimen and put up the video on Instagram to showcase to his followers. The caption of the video reads, “When in Australia I caught a cool bearded dragon and cool because it’s a rare species here in the US it’s always fun finding the species you keep as pets in the wild and bearded dragons are one of the most common pet reptiles and great ones at that, of course, the wild isn’t as easy as captivity and you can see how much different a bearded can look out here.,”You can watch the video here:

The video shows Brewer moving in a stealthy fashion towards the animal before capturing it. He then turns the animal upside down and recovers a few ticks from the ‘bearded’ area. However, the animal bites him in the process, which causes him to bleed. Eventually, the animal is left in the jungle. The video has more than 2.5 lakh views and tons of comments from his followers, some of whom called Brewer ‘cool’ for the discovery. Others jokingly commented ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and compared the creature’s appearance with Jay. Others expressed concern for his wound and commended him for his bravery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.