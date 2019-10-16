Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Rescue Team Carries Down a Tired 86 kg Dog from Hiking

While hiking up the Grandeur Peak trailhead near Salt Lake City, the owner had to call the County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team to help the 86 kg dog come down.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 16, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
Watch: Rescue Team Carries Down a Tired 86 kg Dog from Hiking
Video grab. (Facebook/ @ Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

When we hear about hiking, surely we get pretty excited about the whole activities-loaded journey. However, once we embark on this journey, things can change pretty quickly and with every kilometer you go up, the energy level reduces by double the amount.

Something similar happened to a big dog that surely put a lot of effort while going up a trek. However, the poor fellow put in all the effort he had to hike up and had no energy left to descent the trek.

While hiking up the Grandeur Peak trailhead near Salt Lake City, Floyd’s owner had to call the County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team to help them as the 86 kg dog was tired after reaching the Summit.

The rescue team was quick enough to arrive at the Summit and handled the situation.

Sharing their experience on Facebook, the team said, "Several hikers had called Unified Police to report that the dog and his owner were on the trail and not able to move. Salt Lake County Search and Rescue members went into action and headed up the trail to make sure Floyd could get off the mountain with his human before it got too cold. LADbible reported that "Floyd was packaged in a litter and carried down the mountain. Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted."

The footage of the entire rescue operation is too adorable for a midweek work day.

Read full article
