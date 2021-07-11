Watch: Rescue Team in California Saves Horse Stuck in Pit Using Helicpoter

There have been many miraculous rescue operations conducted by a team of experts all around the world. But a recent tweet by Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), California, United States, shows how the team of experts conducted one of its “most technical horse rescues.” In a video shared on Tuesday, OCFA showed how they found a horse lying on its back in San Juan Capistrano. The animal was reported to have been wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar when the rescue team found him.

In a series of tweets, OCFA described how it conducted the operation and even shared a 44-second video showing how the process unfolded. The rescue operation consisted of a technical rescue team, air ops crew, firefighters, the veterinarian and the horse community.

The fire authority mentioned in its tweet that the horse had encountered a runoff after it was spooked, however, its rider had safely dismounted. As the technical rescue firefighters arrived on the scene, the horse was sedated by veterinarians. The technical team prepared an alternative rope and webbing system to secure the horse for the helicopter to lift it out of the concrete overhang. In the following tweet, OCFA wrote that the helicopter crew executed a precision operation to lift the horse not just vertically but horizontally as well so that it could be moved in the only direction that would free the horse from the concrete without suffering any injury. The footage shared by OCFA showed the sedated horse hanging midair with multiple safety harnesses that tied it to the helicopter. As it made its landing on the safe grounds, the horse took some time to get back to its feet. The team vets were seen on the location making sure that the horse recovered.

“One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed.” Our technical rescue team, air operations crew, and our FF’s responded to a horse in San Juan Capistrano that was stuck on its back- wedged between pieces of jagged concrete and exposed rebar. pic.twitter.com/1TFhO58SuU— OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2021

The OCFA tweet mentioned that the crew was happy to see the horse they rescued, to get up and walk on its own to the horse transport to seek further medical evaluation. Netizens have lauded the rescue operation team for their efforts in saving the horse. As one user commented, “God bless you guys. Our critters mean so much to us.” Another user described the OCFA’s work as, “Awesome work you guys and thank you for all you do for animals as well as people.”

God bless you guys! Our critters mean so much to us!— Toni K. Burniston (@doxiesnlabs) July 8, 2021

Awesome work you guys & thank you for all do for animals as well as people.— Conservative Vegan (@VegConservative) July 6, 2021

What do you think of this rescue operation?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here