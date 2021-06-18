WATCH: Rescued Dog Gets a Transformation after 2-Kg Matted Fur Shaved Off. Video Goes Viral

A heart-warming story has been shared on TikTok featuring a rescue dog’s transformation after more than 6lbs (2.7 kgs) matted fur was shaved off his body. The video was uploaded by @Kcpetproject showing a stray Shih Tzu with his body covered in matted fur being shaved off by two vets. The 11-year-old dog, named Simon by the medical staff, was brought into the KP Pet Project clinic in Kansas, US. He was unable to walk properly due to the heavy matted dark brown fur covering his body and face.

When brought in, he was weighing 20 lbs (9kgs), but after a two-hour shaving session, he was 6lbs lighter and unrecognisable. The one-minute clip opens with a woman’s voice stating that it came to the hospital with one of the worst matted fur cases the clinic had ever seen. She further says that one could only guess how much time it took for it to forget into this condition.

Two staff members spent over two hours removing the tedious thick layers of matted fur from his body that weighed 6lbs. The staff members usually don’t know what skin condition the animal might be suffering from after the fur is removed. However, luckily, Simon’s skin was in fairly good shape. The woman thanked the vet staff and the hard work they do to create better lives for pets reports the Mirror.

In another follow-up video, the staff updated that the canine is still in the clinic and relatively healthy, despite the horrible condition he was in before. Simon was suffering from minor medical concerns like chronic dry eye, was in desperate need of dental work. As he was in the matted fur for a really long time, he is unable to walk properly which, the staff hopes, will be corrected over time.

The clip won netizens’ hearts who thanked the clinic for taking care of the fur baby. The video garnered almost 31 million views, almost 6.3 million likes and more than 90,000 comments.

