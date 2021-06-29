WATCH: Rescued Red Panda Released into the Wild in Arunachal Pradesh by Forest Officials

A red panda, rescued recently from a river in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China, was released back to its natural habitat by forest officials on Saturday.

The rare species of the animal was rescued from the Yargyap-Chu river in Mechukha sub-division of the district by Tony Mosing and Takar Kotin Mosu of Mechukha town, who spotted it clinging to a log, forest department sources said.

The duo then handed over the red panda to the Mechukha Range Forest Officer (RFO) Tanga Murtem. As a token of appreciation, the forest department gave cash awards to the rescuers, they said.

The exotic animal was successfully released into the wild on Saturday morning, the sources said. Indian Forest Service officer, Ramesh Pandey post a video from his Twitter handle, where a person could be seen opening a small cage to let the red panda out into the wild. The panda looks a bit confused initially as the man opened the cage, but soon, it jumps out and runs into the forest. Pandey said in his caption, “Happiness of releasing of a rescued Red Panda in Arunachal Pradesh. A heartwarming video before calling it a day. "

State Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has lauded the efforts of the department and the two men who came to the animal’s rescue.

Recently, a dozen of the world’s smallest pigs have been released into the wild in northeastern India as part of a conservation programme to boost the population of a species once thought to have become extinct.

Known as pygmy hog, it lives in tall, wet grasslands and was once found along plains on the Himalayan foothills in India, Nepal and Bhutan. However, according to conservationists, its population declined in the 1960s, leading to fears it had become extinct until it was rediscovered in India’s northeastern state of Assam in 1971.

(With PTI inputs)

