Watch: Rescuers Celebrate as Elephant Climbs Out Of 15-Foot Ditch In Chittoor

A very heartwarming video from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh captures rescuers and onlookers cheering on as an elephant successfully climbed out of a 15-foot deep ditch.

The elephant was able to get out of the ditch after an hours-long operation where a JCB excavator was brought in to help pave the way.

A video of the operation surfaced on Twitter on Friday morning when Indian Forest Services Officer Sudha Ramen shared it.

There is no hard& fast rule when it comes to Wildlife management. Every scenario &every case involving different species has to be handled differently at different times.

Here is a successful rescue operation of a Tusker done at Chittoor Division. Watch d last few seconds. Via WA pic.twitter.com/sXVa8I4wHB — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 10, 2020

A huge #elephant fell into 15 ft ditch at Chittoor. After hours of operation it was successfully saved by FD team. He decided to stay & thank later. Or complained !! Courtesy: Sunil Reddy, DFO Chittoor. pic.twitter.com/J9xFlMnsbk — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 10, 2020

According to IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, who also shared the video on social media, the troubled elephant was spotted by a farmer who then raised the red flag with the authorities.

In the video, forest department officials are seen using an excavator to create a dirt ramp for the elephant to use in order to climb out of the ditch. They are also heard encouraging the tusker as it attempts to climb out of the ditch and finally succeeds. Applause, cheers and shouts of "very good, very good" fill the air towards the end of the video.

The video has been viewed over 3,000 times since it was published with many applauding the officers’ efforts.

