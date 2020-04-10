BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: Rescuers Celebrate as Elephant Climbs Out Of 15-Foot Ditch In Chittoor

(Image: Parveen Kaswan/Twitter)

(Image: Parveen Kaswan/Twitter)

A video of the operation surfaced on Twitter on Friday morning when Indian Forest Services Officer Sudha Ramen shared it.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
A very heartwarming video from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh captures rescuers and onlookers cheering on as an elephant successfully climbed out of a 15-foot deep ditch.

The elephant was able to get out of the ditch after an hours-long operation where a JCB excavator was brought in to help pave the way.

A video of the operation surfaced on Twitter on Friday morning when Indian Forest Services Officer Sudha Ramen shared it.

According to IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan, who also shared the video on social media, the troubled elephant was spotted by a farmer who then raised the red flag with the authorities.

In the video, forest department officials are seen using an excavator to create a dirt ramp for the elephant to use in order to climb out of the ditch. They are also heard encouraging the tusker as it attempts to climb out of the ditch and finally succeeds. Applause, cheers and shouts of "very good, very good" fill the air towards the end of the video.

The video has been viewed over 3,000 times since it was published with many applauding the officers’ efforts.

