An initiative by &
Watch: Rescuers Use CPR to Bring a Lizard Back to Life after It Drowned in a Pool

The reptile was apparently trying the climb out of the pool when it fell back.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
Watch: Rescuers Use CPR to Bring a Lizard Back to Life after It Drowned in a Pool
Video grab. (Image credit: Facebook)

An unusual incident occurred in Australia where a tiny lizard, named Lucky was brought back to life by reviving it with Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) technique. The reptile was saved by an off-duty firefighter, who found it drowning in a swimming pool in New South Wales, Australia.

The video of the incident has been shared on the Facebook page of Gordon fire station, where a person can be seen putting in efforts to revive the lizard using the CPR technique. Soon after that, the tiny reptile can be seen walking normally.

According to the Facebook page, the Fire and rescue station received an emergency call regarding the drowning incident. After arriving at the scene, the rescue team spotted an unresponsive lizard, which was lying in a pool skimmer box. The reptile was apparently trying the climb out of the pool when it fell back.

The lizard was given CPR immediately. It started moving its tail soon after, giving a hope to the rescuers. However, the firefighter had to administer CPR using one finger for more than 10 minutes. Soon, the lizard started to breathe on his own and rolled back onto his stomach.

The Facebook post read, “It serves as a timely reminder to know your CPR action plan in and around the water as we head towards the end of summer. Another great save by the Gordon crew.”

