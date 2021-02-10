Watch: Researchers Crunch a Billion Years Worth of Earth's Evolution in 40 Seconds

We study about the evolution of Earth, but to see those changes is a unique experience. In a latest video developed by researchers, one billion years of evolution of Earth has been crunched in just a 40 second video.

As the video begins, the number of the mega annum (Ma) on the top starts decreasing while evolution of the Earth can be seen happening on the world map. Starting from 1000 Ma, when we finally arrive at 0 Ma within seconds, the world map reflects the position of the continents as it is today. A billion years of evolution can be seen happening in seconds and this is why the changes were happening rapidly.

The video was created as part of the study that aimed to understand the positions of the different continents over the years. Over the years, researchers have tried to move away from the classical idea of continental drift. They have attempted to reconstruct the tectonic plates and its boundaries.

As reported by BGR, the study has been published in the peer-reviewed journal,Earth-Science Reviews. They have created a ‘continuous full-plate model’ after selecting clips of different periods in the Earth’s history. They chose the models which made sense together while making this projectwhich shows a billion years of evolution.

Speaking about their study, co-author Dr Michael Tetley said that this is for the first time that a complete model of tectonics has been built. He said that from the study, we can determine that the continents have been everywhere. Antarctica used to be near the equator but now, it is a cold and dry place.

The results achieved by the team are extraordinary because it is difficult to determine which landmasses were once touching each other. There is an enormous amount of data that has to be collected for creating a comprehensive model of a billion years.

This team of researchers were able to determine the continents which were connected to each other by identifying the similar types of rocks which were present on different continents and their ages.