WATCH: Resident Secretly Filmed Joaquin Phoenix Shooting the Iconic Stair Dance from 'Joker'
In the now-viral video, Phoenix is seen gearing himself up for the scene at The Bronx before shaking a leg.
Screenshot from video uploaded by user u/AZAR0V / Reddit | Warner Bros. Pictures
The film Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is winning the hearts of fans across the globe and the success chart is proof to it.
But picture this: you peep out of your window and see Phoenix dressed as a clown, with heavy makeup, and perform the iconic stair dance right in front of your eyes.
Sounds like a scene straight out of a movie, right?
It really happened.
A fan witnessed Phoenix performing the stair dance (yep!) and also happened to capture the entire behind the scenes from across the stairs.
The clip was later shared on Reddit by a user u/AZAR0V which has now gone viral.
In the video, Phoenix is seen gearing himself up for the scene at The Bronx before shaking a leg.
The post read, "Other: Filming of that iconic scene."
Other: Filming of that iconic™ scene from r/DC_Cinematic
Since being posted, the video has received a number of comments. A user wrote, "I envy you. Such an iconic movie moment witnessed live!"
Other comments read: "That's so weird seeing it like this. Such an iconic scene!"
"It’s like seeing it from the perspective of the characters in-universe. Pretty scary from their point of view."
"Weird as hell. Imagine walking around and seeing that. Phoenix is insane!" commented another user.
Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips' R-rated Joker became the only R rated movie to top USD 1 billion.
It is the fourth DC movie to reach that milestone for Warner Bros. The other films that entered the USD 1 billion club are Aquaman, The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight.
