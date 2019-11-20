WATCH: Resident Secretly Filmed Joaquin Phoenix Shooting the Iconic Stair Dance from 'Joker'

The film Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is winning the hearts of fans across the globe and the success chart is proof to it.

But picture this: you peep out of your window and see Phoenix dressed as a clown, with heavy makeup, and perform the iconic stair dance right in front of your eyes.

Sounds like a scene straight out of a movie, right?

It really happened.

A fan witnessed Phoenix performing the stair dance (yep!) and also happened to capture the entire behind the scenes from across the stairs.

The clip was later shared on Reddit by a user u/AZAR0V which has now gone viral.

In the video, Phoenix is seen gearing himself up for the scene at The Bronx before shaking a leg.

The post read, "Other: Filming of that iconic scene."

Since being posted, the video has received a number of comments. A user wrote, "I envy you. Such an iconic movie moment witnessed live!"

Other comments read: "That's so weird seeing it like this. Such an iconic scene!"

"It’s like seeing it from the perspective of the characters in-universe. Pretty scary from their point of view."

"Weird as hell. Imagine walking around and seeing that. Phoenix is insane!" commented another user.

Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips' R-rated Joker became the only R rated movie to top USD 1 billion.

It is the fourth DC movie to reach that milestone for Warner Bros. The other films that entered the USD 1 billion club are Aquaman, The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight.

