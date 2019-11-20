Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WATCH: Resident Secretly Filmed Joaquin Phoenix Shooting the Iconic Stair Dance from 'Joker'

In the now-viral video, Phoenix is seen gearing himself up for the scene at The Bronx before shaking a leg.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
WATCH: Resident Secretly Filmed Joaquin Phoenix Shooting the Iconic Stair Dance from 'Joker'
Screenshot from video uploaded by user u/AZAR0V / Reddit | Warner Bros. Pictures

The film Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is winning the hearts of fans across the globe and the success chart is proof to it.

But picture this: you peep out of your window and see Phoenix dressed as a clown, with heavy makeup, and perform the iconic stair dance right in front of your eyes.

Sounds like a scene straight out of a movie, right?

It really happened.

A fan witnessed Phoenix performing the stair dance (yep!) and also happened to capture the entire behind the scenes from across the stairs.

The clip was later shared on Reddit by a user u/AZAR0V which has now gone viral.

In the video, Phoenix is seen gearing himself up for the scene at The Bronx before shaking a leg.

The post read, "Other: Filming of that iconic scene."

Other: Filming of that iconic™ scene from r/DC_Cinematic

Since being posted, the video has received a number of comments. A user wrote, "I envy you. Such an iconic movie moment witnessed live!"

Other comments read: "That's so weird seeing it like this. Such an iconic scene!"

"It’s like seeing it from the perspective of the characters in-universe. Pretty scary from their point of view."

"Weird as hell. Imagine walking around and seeing that. Phoenix is insane!" commented another user.

Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips' R-rated Joker became the only R rated movie to top USD 1 billion.

It is the fourth DC movie to reach that milestone for Warner Bros. The other films that entered the USD 1 billion club are Aquaman, The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight.

