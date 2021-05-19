WATCH: Rhino in Denver Zoo Celebrates Birthday by Playing Fire Tunes on Keyboard

As part of his birthday celebration, a greater one-horned rhino turned into a keyboard player and played his ‘originally’ composed tune for the folks at Denver Zoo in the USA. In the ‘music session’ video shared on the Instagram page of Denver Zoo, this 12-year-old rhino named ‘Bandhu’ is seen using his prehensile lips to compose a tune on a keyboard while a woman holds it for the ‘music maestro’ in making’. In its caption shared along with the video, Denver Zoo wrote that this tuning session was one of the many of their efforts to keep animals mentally and physically stimulated. The zoo also urged its visitor to also drop a visit to this rhino in their future visits.

To be honest, we are pretty impressed with Bandhu’s keyboard skills and of course, we are not alone in this admiration. This video featuring Bandhu playing keyboard tune has gone viral on the internet garnering over 18 thousand views in just 18 hours of being first uploaded on Denver Zoo’s Instagram page.

The comment section of the post was flooded with people’s lovely reaction to the rhino’s ‘original’ tune. Users also extended their birthday wishes for Bandhu.

“Best thing we’ve seen all dang day! Happy Birthday, Bandhu!”, wrote a user reacting to the video., While another ‘fan’ of Bandhu displayed her eagerness to ‘even’ buy the tune from iTunes and wrote, “This song slaps—I would buy it on iTunes. Happy bday, Bandhu!”. “So talented, happy birthday Bandhul see you soon,” said another Instagram user.

Denver Zoo was quick to reply to these admirations and suggested that it would soon be dropping a demo on ‘Spotify’.

Denver Zoo which is home to a varied species of animals often keeps sharing pictures and videos of these animals with the Instagram fam. The page is quite popular among animal lovers and has over 1 lakh 27 thousand followers.

