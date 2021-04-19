buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Buzz»Watch: River Turns White in Wales After Truck Carrying Milk Spills Contents Into Water
2-MIN READ

Watch: River Turns White in Wales After Truck Carrying Milk Spills Contents Into Water

Photos and videos of the River Dulais in Wales show its water turned white(Credit: twitter)

Photos and videos of the River Dulais in Wales show its water turned white(Credit: twitter)

While a few laughed at the river turning white, many others also expressed concerns over the damage the milk would cause to the marine life.

The internet, it is said, is a place where you find everything — from beautiful human interest stories to some bizarre ones. Imagine a river turning white? Unthinkable, right? But people in Wales’ Carmarthenshire found something unbelievable. On April 14, the residents of the Llanwarda locality discovered that the river Dulais in their neighbourhood had turned white.

Upon looking for reasons behind the Carmarthenshire river turning milky white, it was found that a milk truck overturned on a nearby road and spilt its contents into the water. According to a report in the Independent, gallons of milk rushed into the river in Wales and emergency services were pressedto deal with the situation in the English city.

A Twitter usershared a small video of the white river on the microblogging site. The 6-second clip, which appears to have been shot from atop a bridge, shows a massive amount of water flowing into a river.

RELATED STORIES

While a few laughed at the river turning white, many others also expressed concerns over the damage the milk would cause to the marine life.

National Resources Wales said they were aware of the incident, adding an unknown quantity of milk entered the River Dulais today following an RTC that involved a milk tanker that had left the road. “This has led to significant discolouration along the river & officers have been on-site to assess the impact & will continue tomorrow morning," it tweeted.

On Friday, though, the same organisation tweeted again informing that river Tywi’s water had started to run clear again, after around 15,000 litres of milk spilt into the river in an RTC on Wednesday, April 14.

“No dead or distressed fish have been seen and NRW continues to monitor for environmental impact," it further informed.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 19, 2021, 17:10 IST