Watch: River Turns White in Wales After Truck Carrying Milk Spills Contents Into Water

The internet, it is said, is a place where you find everything — from beautiful human interest stories to some bizarre ones. Imagine a river turning white? Unthinkable, right? But people in Wales’ Carmarthenshire found something unbelievable. On April 14, the residents of the Llanwarda locality discovered that the river Dulais in their neighbourhood had turned white.

Upon looking for reasons behind the Carmarthenshire river turning milky white, it was found that a milk truck overturned on a nearby road and spilt its contents into the water. According to a report in the Independent , gallons of milk rushed into the river in Wales and emergency services were pressedto deal with the situation in the English city.

A Twitter usershared a small video of the white river on the microblogging site. The 6-second clip, which appears to have been shot from atop a bridge, shows a massive amount of water flowing into a river.

While a few laughed at the river turning white, many others also expressed concerns over the damage the milk would cause to the marine life.

I hope @EnvAgency are responding rapidly to this as the deoxygenationof the water can lead to significant fish kills.— Andy Smith (@g7izu) April 15, 2021

The biological oxygen demand in the river will now be through the roof. Ecological damage will be extensive and I would expect complete destruction of any aquatic life in this stretch of the watercourse…. so sad. @NatResWales— JK (@WesterlyGael) April 15, 2021

National Resources Wales said they were aware of the incident, adding an unknown quantity of milk entered the River Dulais today following an RTC that involved a milk tanker that had left the road. “This has led to significant discolouration along the river & officers have been on-site to assess the impact & will continue tomorrow morning," it tweeted.

An unknown quantity of milk has entered the River Dulais today following a RTC that involved a milk tanker which had left the road.This has led to significant discoloration along the river & officers have been on site to assess the impact & will continue tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/TnBbMYQEGL— Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) April 14, 2021

On Friday, though, the same organisation tweeted again informing that river Tywi’s water had started to run clear again, after around 15,000 litres of milk spilt into the river in an RTC on Wednesday, April 14.

️ The river Tywi water is starting to run clear again, after around 15,000 litres of milk spilled into the river in an RTC on Wednesday, April 14. The release of water from Llyn Brianne reservoir is now underway by @DwrCymru. pic.twitter.com/AEv05xGWRo — Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) April 16, 2021

“No dead or distressed fish have been seen and NRW continues to monitor for environmental impact," it further informed.

