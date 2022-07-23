WATCH: Robot Dog Strapped With Machine Gun Fires at Targets in Chilling Video

A viral video featuring a quadrupedal robot with a sub-machine gun attached to its back shows what a dystopian future may look like. Shared on Twitter a couple of days ago, the clip shows the robot in the video firing shots at targets fixed a few meters away. Sharing the video, the user, in the caption wrote, “All the people who laughed off the ‘worrywarts’ years ago for freaking about the funny dancing robots, should be forced to watch this video once a day for the remainder of the year.”

By the looks of it, and what the user refers to, it seems to be the same quadrupedal dog developed by Boston Dynamics. Based out of Massachusetts, Boston Dynamics produces one of the best robotic machines. A few years ago, a video of one of their creations, the Spot, went viral where the robot is seen dancing on Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk. For those who need a refresher, here is the video.

Now, the video that recently surfaced on social media shows a similar robot, but instead of dancing, it is blazing bullets. The clip that amassed more than 70 lakh views and counting, also garnered myriad reactions from netizens.

One user wrote, “I mean, who DIDN’T think this was coming?”

Another said, “I am not sure I like the future.”

“They are building terminators right in front of our eyes, while we sit around sharing memes,” noted one user.

Many users were reminded of the hit Netflix show, Black Mirror.

According to Vice, the video seems to be originating from Russia as the military vehicle standing next to the robot dog is a Russian armoured car called BDRM-2. In addition to this, the gun attached to the quadrupedal robot, as Vice notes, is also Russian.

As per New York Post, the shooting quadrupedal robot was first shared back in March by someone named Alexander Atamanov. Alexander shared the picture of the dog on his Facebook profile. The caption, translated from Russian to English, read, “A dog named ‘Skynet’.”

The robot, although similar, does not belong to Boston Dynamics since the company has a strict policy against partnering with people who wish to weaponize their robots. The company states, “We will not authorise nor partner with those who wish to use our robots as weapons or autonomous targeting systems.” But not all manufacturers abide by such policies. A company based in the United States called Ghost Robotics offers their robotic dogs with customized guns and small arms attached to them.

