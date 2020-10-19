Watch: Robot Pulling a Rickshaw on Street Goes Viral. Netizens Wonder 'Is This the Future?'

Human efficiency and their endurance to create life changing worthy gadgets and machines has been quite interesting. Especially with the invention of Robots, it has drastically changed the way of our reliance on technology. A recent video of one such robotics to the rescue has gone viral.

Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, shared a video of a robot pulling a rickshaw that has gone viral and has been widely shared across social media platforms. Sahu captioned the video as, “Future Rickshaws”, with a worried emoji, also urges the user to look at a prototype robot pulling a rickshaw carriage.

The video has garnered over twenty thousand views on Twitter and over three hundred retweets.

Future Rickshaws ! See this amazing prototype of a robot-driven Rickshaw carriageCredits - Adam Savage- Boston Dynamics pic.twitter.com/YAN3YAjQoJ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 19, 2020

The video has gained a lot of comments which range from being amazed by the robot’s ability to pull a carriage, to its agility and it’s make. But many responses have a comic tone and feel trying to make the robots theatrics as a ‘desi’ conversion.

One user jokingly posted a photo of a cart pulled by a pair of bullocks while comparing it with the robot.

Fun and games until they are tame pic.twitter.com/QzwtG29zQc — A comment & 3 slow (@krishnavallabh) October 19, 2020

Another user, noting the robot’s headless structure, commented, “Where is head?”

Where is head.. — பதஞ்சலி முனிவர் (@News2_In) October 19, 2020

The robot is designed and developed by Boston Dynamics – an American engineering and robotics design company which is a pioneer in robot and robotic technology. Named as ‘Spot’, the robot was designed to go places which are deemed too dangerous for human intervention, like bomb disposal, gas leaks etc.

The Spot was loaned to former MythBusters host Adam Savage earlier in January, who further developed it to pull him around in a homemade rickshaw carriage. He arrived at the carriage idea as riding a top Spot was not possible due to weight restrictions, hence the idea of a rickshaw pulling robot was formulated.

He even posted a video on YouTube channel which shows the former TV host working to build a custom-built carriage.

The load pulling robot is not the most practical way of getting around. Human powered rickshaws are still popular in London and across the Asiatic belt.