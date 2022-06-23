WATCH: Robotic Bartender is Shaking it Up at This Bar in Germany

Robotic technology has been making some great strides. Several industries have been using robots to perform a number of tasks. In a new development, a robot in Munich is now able to create cocktails as per the customers’ orders. The innovation in the Sausalitos bars in south Germany is pretty unique. The two-armed robot is responsible for mixing cocktails and helping the staff with the daily jobs. News agency Reuters took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video of the same. In the caption, it wrote, “A bartending robot in Munich has arrived on the scene to mix a mean mojito and hopefully take some of the strain off the local bar staff.” Have a look:

A bartending robot in Munich has arrived on the scene to mix a mean mojito and hopefully take some of the strain off the local bar staff pic.twitter.com/KhvQF9gTm2 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 22, 2022

Love the bit when the robot jiggles the shaker a bit to get the last of it out — John Gerard (@JohnGerard5) June 22, 2022

Corporate automation efforts in robotics could be here just in time to keep the service industry from having to offer living wages to human employees. Will robotic food prep become a "solution" to the worker shortage? https://t.co/Hb8df3H7XY — Josh Smith-Brennan (@J_SmithBrennan) June 22, 2022

Can't wait for the Cocktail reboot with @TomCruise this time as the charming and sage but flawed bartender mentoring his robot protege. Cocktails and AI Dreams. https://t.co/FbgflECgnU — Stefan Prelog (@StefanPrelogNYC) June 22, 2022

The robot has been developed by Sausalitos together with Inores Robotics AG. The main objective is to tackle the fact that even though customers are back in the post Covid era, staff still remains at a halt. Sausalitos manager Christoph Heidt, while speaking to Reuters said, “The bar element is our most important element. We are Germany’s largest cocktail chain so the bar is to us what to others the kitchen is.”

“This industry is suffering from staff shortages which means we would actually very much like to employ more staff if we could find more people willing to work in hospitality…we will keep the same amount of bar staff we had before, so we are not planning to replace anybody with the robot, rather it aims to be a help,” he added.

Netizens had a mixed response about this innovation. While few appreciated it, others thought that nothing could replace human bartenders. One person wrote, “the human bartender is a key person for customers.. these robots only represents soulless cold machine.. this should NEVER be the future.” Another person wrote, “Love the bit when the robot jiggles the shaker a bit to get the last of it out.”

The staff, however, has accepted the robot as their own. Bartender Julia Rahn, while speaking to Reuters said, “I actually find ‘him’ pretty pleasant, he can’t talk back or complain!”

(With inputs from Reuters)

