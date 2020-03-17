WATCH: Robots Are Dispensing Hand Sanitisers in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor Shares Video

Amid a global panic over the Coronavirus outbreak, Kerala has come up with a unique solution to fight the pandemic: Robots.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, shared a video on Twitter that showed how the robots are interacting with visitors. The two robots – one wearing a mask – distribute hand sanitisers, napkins, and masks among people. The other robot also responds to queries.

“Robots dispensing sanitiser & #COVID2019 advice. In Kerala!!” Tharoor wrote and shared the video on Twitter.



The video has naturally gone viral.

The robots have been built by a startup in Kerala-- Asimov Robotics--under the Kerala Startup Mission, an initiative by the state government to foster startups. The robots are being deployed presently in a Kochi office complex to raise awareness about the spread of the coronavirus.

Jayakrishnan T, founder and CEO of Asimov Robotic, who also appears in the video says that the robots are designed to respond to queries on COVID-19 and to show informative videos. In the video, one of the robots flashes details about the World Health Organisation's campaign to stop the menace from spreading further.

Kerala now has reported 22 cases of coronavirus, with as many as 12,740 people under observation across the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has, meanwhile, said that people should cooperate with the precautionary measures-- avoiding gathering and maintaining hygiene to avoid the spread of the virus. He also said that COVID-19 alertness was leading to an economic crisis.

