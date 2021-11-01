WATCH: Robots 'Move Like Jagger' in Rolling Stones 'Start Me Up' Video Recreation

What better way to pay tribute to one of the most iconic English rock bands ever than to let a few robot members take the stage? We are talking about the Rolling Stones, who completed 40 glorious years of their classic 1981 track titled Start Me Up from the Tattoo You Album. The recreated version, of course, with a robotic twist, was released online on YouTube. And may we say, Mick Jagger and his robot impersonator have totally nailed the old snake hips. The Rolling Stones teamed up with tech company Boston Dynamics to have their robot dogs commemorate the 40th anniversary of the rock group’s hit album song. To honour it, the US robotics company pulled another trick out of its proverbial hat by having its quadrupedal Spot robots replace the band members. Looks like the internet-famous dancing Spot robots were taught well to mimic the iconic dance moves. Speaking about the song remake, the video opens to a single quadrupedal robot dog matching steps with Jagger.

While you are at it, please make note of Spot’s impressive mobility which kind of makes robots seem fun. As the video progresses, more fellow canine-inspired Spot robots, acting as Jagger’s three bandmates, join to accomplish the visual. The dance moves of the robots are deep in the uncanny path of AI-generated robot content.

As a result, Jagger Spot, Keith Richards Spot, Ronnie Wood Spot and Charlie Watts Spot are all seen performing a persuasive rendition of their human-equivalents’ choreography. Since the remastered edit is accompanied by the original 1981 video created by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the viewers can see how accurately the mechanical mutts ace Jagger and company’s iconic swagger. Interestingly, the robots use their forward claws to lip-sync along with the lyrics.

The robot-version clip posted on Friday has gone viral. The reason immediately apparent in the video is that the robots are very good. Fans were thrilled after the video surfaced on social media platforms showing a group of robots recreating Jagger’s moves in the music video.

