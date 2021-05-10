WATCH: Royal Bengal Tiger with 'Collar around Neck' Strolling in US Neighborhood Baffles Netizens

A bizarre video has surfaced online in which a Bengal tiger can be seen prowling around the front yard of a house in Texas’s west Houston on Monday morning. A resident of 1100 block of Ivy Wall Drive near the intersection of Highway 6 and Memorial Drive reported to the police about the wild animal at around 5.30 am local time. According to the Houston police command centre, the panicked resident told police that the tiger “had a collar around its neck” and was staring at the residents. Some neighbours had also started to come on the street with “guns”.

When the cops arrived at the spot, neighbours told them that an unknown person came in a white Jeep Cherokee, got the tiger under control and took it away. It is unclear who the animal belonged to and where it came from. Several videos and pictures of the incident have been shared on social media which have left the netizens shocked.

In a video, the big cat with a collar can be seen roaming around a residential area. An unknown man can also be seen in the clip pointing what appears to be a gun at the wild animal. He also yells at another man, who appears to be the owner, to take the tiger inside. The owner assures him that he will get hold of the wild animal.

Apparently there's a tiger loose on my parents' West Houston street? pic.twitter.com/TgdIiPSPKx— robwormald (@robwormald) May 10, 2021

Since the video has landed on the internet, it has garnered more than five lakh views.

The apparent owner eventually grabs the tiger and takes him away.

A photo of the scene pic.twitter.com/wRZ4Bk59sY— Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, some netizens were curious about the well-being of the tiger and also wondered if it was legal to keep a big cat in Texas. The man did not appear to fire at the tiger during the 54-second video so it comes as a relief to all the animal lovers.

That is not a mature tiger. I hope this guy didn't shoot it, and somebody came to get it.— Stu Stock (@NFLStu) May 10, 2021

The breeding of these wild animals for ppl’s entertainment is horrible and so irresponsible. I’m sure this cat has spent most of its life in a cage. I wish we had stricter laws about owning large cats.— Whitney Hudson (@AugustLawrence_) May 10, 2021

Also, no one was reported to be injured during the presence of the wild animal in the street.

