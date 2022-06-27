Watch: RPF Constable Comes to the Rescue of Pregnant Woman Stuck Between Moving Train and Platform

A mishap was averted after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel acted on time and saved a pregnant woman from coming under a moving train. The incident took place in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, and was caught in a CCTV camera. The video was shared on Twitter by the North Central Railway.

In the clip, a woman is seen running to catch the Barauni–Gwalior Mail train along with a man who is holding a baby. As the train starts to move, the woman tries to board it but ends up slipping after losing balance. She gets in the gap between the platform and the moving train while getting dragged on the platform. The woman manages to hold on to the door of the train as her lower body gets stuck in the gap.

The man attempts to pull her but fails to do so as she continues to be dragged by the train. Soon, an alert RPF constable, named Narpal Singh, rushes to rescue the woman.

The constable, after a brief struggle, manages to pull the woman to safety while another man too is seen stepping in to help.

While posting the video, the North Central Railway urged passengers to not risk their lives while trying to board a moving train.

The clip amassed more than 26,000 views on Twitter while prompting people to react to the chilling incident. Many hailed the RPF constable for acting swiftly and saving the woman’s life.

This user said the constable should be rewarded for his heroic act.

Most messages praised Singh’s bravery and alertness.

Some users advised passengers to avoid boarding or getting off a running train as it can be dangerous.

This wasn’t the first time that an RPF personnel saved someone from getting under the train. Earlier, another constable rescued two women at the Bhubaneshar railway station in Odisha after she got trapped between the platform and the moving train. The women were trying to get off from the train when it started to leave the station but lost balance and fell. Constable, Sanatan Munda, leaped to save them and pulled the women to safety.

