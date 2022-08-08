WATCH: RPF Cop Saves Woman And Her Son Who Slipped Trying to Board Moving Train in West Bengal

Quick action by a Railway Protection Force official at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman and her son as they slipped while boarding a moving train. Ministry of Railways took to their official Twitter handle and shared a video of the horrifying accident. “Service & Seva Bhav! The alertness & swift action taken by RPF staff at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman & her son who slipped while boarding the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board or alight a moving train,” read the caption.

In the video, the RPF personnel can be seen rushing towards the woman who fell off. A few passengers were also seen accompanying the official in helping them. Spotting the accident, the RPF official can be seen running towards the woman and pulling her back to the platform just in time. Have a look for yourself:

Service & Seva Bhav! The alertness & swift action taken by RPF staff at Bankura Station, West Bengal saved the lives of an elderly woman & her son who slipped while boarding the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board or alight a moving train. pic.twitter.com/Dl0WoTBwvP — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 8, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 1.8K views. A few people can be seen retweeting the video. “Railway should also learn and implement such solutions. When train starts people don’t get to know. Putting everything on passengers will not work,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Whole Indian Railways must adopt Automatic doors like metro which can save lives….Full AC trains with no loose doors and open windows are the solution…..OPEN DOOR AND NON-AC TRAINS are outdated ,slow and unreliable.”

This is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier, a woman accidentally fell on the platform while trying to get off a moving train. The CCTV footage of the incident showed two women trying to get off the Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express just as it picked up pace. While the first woman managed to land away from the train, the second one lost balance and fell dangerously close to the gap between the platform and the moving train.

Reacting to the clip, users lauded the heroics of the officer and criticised the woman for her dangerous way of getting off the train. A user said that the woman should have been fined for her carelessness. Another person suggested that Indian Railways should introduce automatic doors on trains that close when it starts moving and open only at the stoppage station.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here