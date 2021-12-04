WATCH: RPF Cop's Swift Action Saves Woman who Fell From Moving Train in West Bengal

Quick action by a Railway Protection Force officer at Purulia railway station in West Bengal saved the life of a woman. The woman accidentally fell on the platform while trying to get off a moving train. CCTV footage of the incident show two women trying to get off from Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express just as it picks up pace. While the first woman manages to land away from the train, the second one loses balance and falls dangerously close to the gap between the platform and the moving train.

Spotting the accident, RPF sub-inspector Bablu Kumar runs towards the woman and pulls her back to the platform just in time. The video also shows other passengers trying to help the woman. The clip was later posted on Twitter by railway division Adra along with a caption detailing the accident.

Watch the video here:

#LifesavingactOn 29.11.21 SI/Bablu Kumar of RPF Post Purulia saved the life of a lady passenger while she was trying to de-board & almost come in the gap between train & platform in running train no 22857 at Purulia station.@RPF_INDIA @sanjay_chander @zscrrpfser@ADRARAIL pic.twitter.com/qC5eHeDu45 — RPF Adra Division (@rpfserada) November 30, 2021

Reacting to the clip, users lauded the heroics of the officer and criticised the woman for her dangerous way of getting off the train. A user said that the woman should have been fined for her carelessness. Another person suggested that Indian Railways should introduce automatic doors on trains that close when it starts moving and open only at the stoppage station.

https://twitter.com/a_worlikar/status/1466590885194260480?s=20

The video of the incident has received nearly 1,500 views on Twitter so far.

This is not the first time that an incident like this has come to light. Despite repeated warnings from the authorities, passengers continue to risk their life while trying to get on or off a moving train. In a similar incident from Mumbai, a 50-year-old woman trying to get on board a moving train lost her balance and almost fell into the gap between the train and the platform. Her life was saved by a female constable present there who pulled the woman away from the moving train.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.