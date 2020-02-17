English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Watch: RPF Officers Hailed for Saving Two Passengers on the Same Day in Odisha and Mumbai

Image credit: PTI |(Representational)

Both the incidents happened on the same day and Twitterati expressed relief there was proper security on both railway stations that helped the officers save lives.

RPF officials shone as heroes after they managed to save the lives of passengers who were about to meet with an accident in two different incidents that happened on February 15 in Odisha and Mumbai.

In the incident which happened in Odisha, a woman passenger was trying to board a running train and slipped into the gap between the platform and the train entrance. However, a quick railway protection force officer ran and rescued the lady in the nick of time. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV footage and was subsequently shred by the news agency ANI on Twitter.

Soon after being shared, netizens thanked the officer for his promptness at saving a person’s life .

“Salute to the RPF,” a user commented.

Yet another netizen wrote, “This is called presence of mind, big thank you to the RPF Jawan who saved a life.”

A second clip shared by ANI captured a similar feat in Mumbai when RPF officials saved a man as he was trying to cross the railway tracks while a train was approaching the station. While the officers were quick to spring to action, many on social media also complimented the attentive and skilled motorman who pulled the train to a stop as soon as he saw the man on the track.

Both the incidents happened on the same day and Twitterati expressed relief there was proper security on both railway stations that helped the officers save lives.

