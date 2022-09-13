WATCH: RPF Personnel Helps Specially-abled Man Board a Train, Wins Internet

A heartwarming video of a cop helping a specially-abled man at Tamil Nadu’s Virudhachalam railway station has gone viral. The video posted online by IAS Supriya Sahu shows the Railway Police Force (RPF) official lifting the man up from a wheelchair and carrying him to his seat. A woman, possibly a relative of the specially-abled man can also be seen in the clip. “Wonderful gesture by Mr Saravanan, SI, RPF. He carried a passenger with special needs and helped him to board a train at Virudhachalam station. We need more people like him, to read the caption posted along with the video.

Wonderful gesture by Mr. Saravanan, SI,RPF. He carried a passenger with special needs and helped him to board a train at Virudhachalam station. We need more people like him. Video- by @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mYSjRVfFdh — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 9, 2022

Soon, the video gained popularity on the internet and pleased everyone’s hearts. Impressed by the RPF personnel’s gesture, users flooded the reply section of the video with their reactions. “The ‘hope of humane’ flame is kept glowing by such humans, a user wrote, while another commented, “Great job Mr Saravanan. We must learn from him and help persons with special needs and old people in all the places, give them priority while in the queue.”

Great job Mr. Saravanan. We must learn from him and help persons with special needs and old people in all the places, give them priority while in queue. — Ranjay Akhouri (@akhouriranjay) September 9, 2022

While lauding the efforts of the RPF personnel, a third user raised questions over the unavailability of barrier-free transportation for people with special needs. “It’s a good gesture but our minds never thinking redesigning our railway for the disabled. Everywhere in the US disabled friendly like buses, roads, trains and hotels. Hope, that will happen in our country also, a user wrote

It’s a good gesture but our mind never thinking redesigning our railway for the disabled. Everywhere in US disable friendly like buses , roads , trains and hotels. Hope , that will happen in our country also — bala (@arisuvadi) September 10, 2022

In another similar video, a Railway official was seen saving the life of a woman who nearly got hit by a train at the Shikohabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. The woman can be crossing a railway track to reach the platform on the other side. She keeps her bag on the platform but appears to be struggling to climb up when a train can be seen fast approaching her. A railway staffer present there rushed to save her and pulls her to safety.

Firozabad, UP | We spotted a woman crossing the railway line as a train neared. While I ran from one end, another railway official ran from the other. He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved: GRP Constable, Shivlal Meena pic.twitter.com/t5XwvTyajQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 9, 2022

The video of the incident soon went viral garnering various reactions online.

