WATCH: RPF Personnel Save Man from Falling into Train Platform Gap, Terrifying Video Goes Viral

Two RPF personnel saved a passenger from falling in the gap between the railway platform and the train at the Kalyan Railway station in Mumbai. The incident occurred on January 29, according to the information shared by RPF on its official Twitter handle.

The video shared by news agency ANI has been viewed widely on Twitter and had over 30,000 views at the time of publishing this story. On Friday, when Ahmad was at platform number 4 of the Kalyan Railway station to catch the train for his home city, the unfortunate incident took place. However, thanks to Constable SP Yadav and Constable Jeetendra Gujar, he is safe now.

29/1/21Passenger who was about to fall while trying to board running train Punjab Mail was pulled to safety in swift action by Ct S P Yadav and CT Jeetendra Gujar #DutyWithHumanity #LifeSavingAct by RPF staff Kalyan post CSMT Division ( CR) @PiyushGoyal @arunkumar783 @GM_CRly pic.twitter.com/97opOs5i7w — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) January 30, 2021

In the CCTV footage, which is now viral on social media, a man could be seen trying to board a moving train and losing his balance. Two alert RPF personnel from both sides came to the 79-year-old's rescue just in the nick of time. According to a report in The Times Of India, the septuagenarian, Masoor Bafuur Ahmad, a Delhi resident, was in Mumbai to meet his relatives.

Ahmad was trying to board Punjab Mail while it had already moved. Not only was Twitter all praises for two uniformed men, but many also said they are rewarded for their heroics.

@PiyushGoyal pls think about plateform gap filler. It will avoid such incidents. pic.twitter.com/XrqCdZ6v1f — Rakesh Sharma 🇮🇳 (@rakeshsharma767) January 30, 2021

One of the Twitter users tagged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and drew his attention to the gap between the platform and train. He suggested the number of such incidents could reduce if the gap was filled.