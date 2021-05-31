WATCH: Russian Couple Takes Arguing to New Low, Suffers 25-feet Fall from Balcony

A fight between couples can sometimes get really weird, nasty and vicious. In a recent incident, a couple’s argument in Russia turned into a terrifying moment after their row shocked onlookers when they plunged 25ft to the pavement from the railings of their balcony. The couple was having a fight on their second-floor balcony and in a few moments, they crashed through the railings and fell onto the pavement below their home in Petersburg, Russia. They both suffered broken limbs.

A passerby recorded the incident showing how heated arguments sometimes can lead to disastrous results. In the seven-second clip, the couple — Olga Volkova and Yevgeny Karlagin (both 35) — appear to have an argument. In few moments, they are hurled through the railings before falling onto the concrete below. In the video, it appears that the balcony railings could not sustain after the couple lean on them and eventually fell onto the pavement. Luckily, the couple survived.

Watch the video here:

Reportedly, both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, although they did not sustain any life-threatening wounds. According to an eyewitness, the couple shares a young son and the incident took place at around 10 am on Saturday.

Eyewitness Denis was walking with his colleague while filming the historic street view when he noticed the row and started to shoot. He said that when the couple fell onto the pavement, someone with medical experience was nearby who checked their pulses, informing them they had both survived. Later, an ambulance was called on and they were hospitalized.

Now, the Authorities in St Petersburg are looking into this matter. The St Petersburg state prosecutor’s office is checking whether the balcony was poorly fitted or in a state of disrepair, which led to the incident occurring.

