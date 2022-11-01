Watch: Russian Missile Hits Building Adjacent To Coffee Shop in Ukraine Capital Kyiv

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the country suffer a massive infrastructural loss. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced by the war and are living a life of refugees. Now, almost 80 per cent of Kyiv residents face power outages and water cuts as Russian missiles struck key infrastructure facilities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and the central region of Cherkasy, informed Ukrainian officials on Monday.

This came after Russia blamed Ukraine for a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the annexed Crimean peninsula. Recently, a video of a Russian missile hitting a neighbouring building near a coffee shop in Ukraine’s capital is making rounds on the internet.

The video has been shared by Ukraine World on Twitter. The CCTV footage in a coffee shop shows a barista making coffee for a customer standing outside her station. She can be seen noticing something outside. Within seconds, the impact of the missile can be heard in the video. It was so sudden that her shop was shaken and items from the top shelf fell on the ground. The barista looks calmer in the situation.

The caption of the 8-second video read: “Morning in Kyiv downtown, a Ukrainian woman working as a barista was talking to a client when a missile strike hit a neighbouring building.”

Morning in Kyiv downtown, a Ukrainian woman working as a barista was talking to a client when a missile strike hit a neighbouring building. pic.twitter.com/02uJTROxaP — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) October 28, 2022

The micro-blogging site users have reacted to the video. One of the users said, “These poor people. I cannot believe they are living through this nightmare in the 21st century.”

These poor people. I cannot believe they are living through this nightmare in the 21st century. https://t.co/4HzOWykY2j — Larry Lynam (@scopedbylarry) October 29, 2022

Another said, “Listening to sound is terrifying. People serving and buying coffee in the middle of a war. Insanely brave. Heartbreaking.”

Listening with sound is absolutely terrifying. People serving and buying coffee in the middle of a war. Insanely brave. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/i8aK0kDnCa — Etty (@exemplaryetoile) October 29, 2022

The video has garnered more than 1.95 lakh views since it was uploaded.

According to The Guardian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russia has launched 8,000 air strikes and fired 4,500 missiles throughout the war. In addition to the capital, other areas affected by the strikes included Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

