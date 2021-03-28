Watch: Russian Woman Folding Herself in Half and Performing 'Marinelli Bend' Will Leave You in Awe

A Russian woman is earning plaudits on cyberspace for her jaw-dropping show of flexibility. Anastasia Evsigneeva, who can fold herself in half, admits that her contortions scare the hell out of her friends and family. This time, the bendy woman’s latest project is a form of contortion posture known as Marinelli bend. The potentially fatal Marinelli Bend requires you to use your mouth to support your full body weight such that your back touches your head, with legs coming over the head.

Anastasia, 28, is known for bending her body into all sorts of inexplicable positions. A video of her performing the Marinelli Bend has now gone viral across social media platforms. In the clip, you can see her supporting her entire body weight by biting onto a mouth grip.

Anastasia, who presently lives in Canada with her husband, grew up in southern Russia, as per LadBible . She began practising contortion in the early years of her life. First, she started practising backbends while doing different household chores. Anastasia would perform bends while typing at the computer, peeling vegetables or filing her nails. Her body at the age of five was more flexible than her classmates’.

Speaking to the portal, Anastasia shared that it wasn’t until she turned 17, she gave much thought to it. The full realisation came at the age when she used to dance in a theatre in her hometown. She revealed that there is a risk of fatality. It is dangerous also as people can injure their necks and the spinal cord. Her husband was warned by her coach that people have lost their lives doing it. When she started doing contortions seriously, her choreographer instructed her to avoid bending more than others — especially in backbends.

For one of the most difficult and dangerous moves, Anastasia took a few days to learn how to do the Marinelli Bend. She revealed that doing it initially was quite painful but eventually, she was able to do it with relative ease. “On my seventh practice, I got my hands off the floor and performed the full Marinelli bend. My record is 36 seconds as of now,” Anastasia was quoted as saying.

Now, Anastasia moves her body in unbelievable postures and shares videos of her wild moves with her followers on her Instagram page.