WATCH: Russia's Jailed Leader Navalny Makes 'Heart' Gestures for Wife during Court Session

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail on February 2, Tuesday, for violating the terms of his parole from a 2014 sentence for embezzlement in a case. The 44-year-old Kremlic critic said that he was politically motivated in that case. His original sentence of 3.5 years was shortened by 10 months, the time he had served earlier under house arrest in the case.

A video of Navalny has been doing rounds on the internet where he was captured making multiple 'heart' gestures to his wife Yulia during a court session on February 2. The footage has left netizens emotional and praying for his safety.

In the one and a half minute long video shared by ABC news on Twitter, Alexei can be seen making hand gestures, aiming it at his wife. The teary eyed Navalny is standing behind the court's glass enclosure during the session with a smile plastered on his face, while he has been ordered a sentence for almost 3 years. It has been reported that Navalny’s lawyers have said that the opposition leaders would appeal against the ruling.

Netizens are applauding his bravery and his love for his wife, while some condemned the court's decision. Twitter users filled the comments section with praise for his courage, calling him a 'real hero'.

Many shared how the video broke their heart and they are praying for his safety.

Another viewer said that "he is a nice guy who doesn't deserve this."

One of the users said that Navalny and his wife are both "amazingly strong", giving her hope of morality in the world. She shared that she is also scared to death for him.

Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from sending prayers and wishes to Navalny.

Many users shared how they are scared for his life now.

Navalny, considered one of the most prominent critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested while returning to Russia from Germany on January 17, where he survived a suspected assassination attempt and was recovering from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent back in August 2020. He and his allies claim that Putin’s security services are behind the assassination attempt.

Massive protests rocked Russia after the verdict when thousands of people joined in on unsanctioned protests with more than 5000 people being detained.