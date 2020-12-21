WATCH: Russia's Lightweight Tank That Can be Parachuted onto Battlefield and Operates in Water

Russia’s state-owned holding conglomerate, Rostec has released videos which show a tank which can both fly in the sky and swim in the water. The name of this tank is Sprut-SDM1. It can be parachuted into the battlefield where the tank, operated by three soldiers from inside, can fight in the war.

The 40-second video shows the 18-tonne tank being dropped out of the aeroplane and multiple parachutes opening to support the tank in the air. The unique tank then lands on the ground. A Daily Mail report says that the tank has been made in a way that it can also swim in water. The maximum speed of this tank in water is four and a half mph which is achieved with the help of two water jets. The tank can run for 300 miles without refuelling.

The parachuted tank may be light but its firepower can be compared with the Russian T-90. For the main gun, the tank has a total of 40 rounds, including missiles. It also has a 2A75M 125 mm smoothbore gun, and fires ammunition.

The tank, which will be operated by a crew of three, has guided missiles which can attack targets even three miles away. According to the report, the crew in the tank can fire strike targets which are even one and a half miles away.

It is being said that the 'flying and swimming tank' has been tested for its ability to fire while being partially submerged in the water. This testing of Sprut-SDM1 is reported to have happened at the Black Sea. It has also been tested in subtropics and Central Russia.

The report says that Sprut-SDM1 has been tested in temperature as high as 104 degree Fahrenheit and early next year, the tank will be tested for its performance in low temperatures. According to the industrial director of Rostec, it is expected to work at even -40 degree Fahrenheit.

A similar tank was used by the US which was introduced in the Vietnam War. The tank was named M551 Sheridan, but it had to be phased out because it was too lightweight to cope with the recoil of the main gun and the humidity used to affect its engine.

Sheridan was used again in the Gulf War and Panama, but was finally retired in 2004 due to the problems with its operation.

Rostec's industrial director said that although the tank is meant for Russian paratroopers, it is expected to spark interest among foreign customers as well.