WATCH: Sachin Pilot Sings 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan', Impresses Followers

Congress leader Sachin Pilot gave his social media followers a glimpse of a different side of his personality by uploading a clip on Twitter in which he is seen singing ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan’ from the iconic Raj Kapoor movie ‘Mera Naam Joker’. A report in Times of India said that the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan was singing at an event organised by Rotary Club. The report said that the clip raised eyebrows because the politician had skipped Rajasthan government’s three-year anniversary programme at CM Ashok Gehlot’s house last week. In the clip, Pilot is seen singing with a chorus group and orchestra on a crowded stage. Netizens showered their love on the Congress leader and were impressed by his voice.

Here is the tweet:

“जीना यहाँ, मरना यहाँ.. इसके सिवा जाना कहाँ ..”

The video has racked up 16,000 likes on the microblogging site. The clip comes at a time when Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are reportedly at loggerheads regarding the running of the Congress-led government in Rajasthan. However, Pilot has denied all such reports. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had faced a political crisis in July last year after the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs took a rebellious stand against Gehlot’s leadership. Earlier this year, Gehlot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid buzz of expanding his cabinet to bring down the curtains on a protracted power tussle with Sachin Pilot which has been a headache for the top brass as the party struggles to quell internal squabbles across states.

