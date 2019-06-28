WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Drives 119-Year-Old Vintage Car in London

Sachin Tendulkar was all smiles as he took a vintage car for a ride in London, United Kingdom.

Accompanied by wife Anjali, the master blaster got behind the wheels of the 119-year-old car and drove it around at the Royal Automobile Club.

A video shared on Instagram by Hormazd Sorabjee, editor of Autocar India, shows Tendulkar getting a hang of the gearbox before revving up the car for a ride.

“Fun evening at the Royal Automobile Club in London with @sachintendulkar and @tendulkaranjali. Cricket legend drove a 119-year-old veteran car. Impressed by the ease with which he worked the non-synchro four-speed gearbox. Top speed is all of 28kph! Big thanks to my former Haymarket colleague Jeremy Vaughan (he was responsible for launching Autocar India with me 20 years ago),” read the post.

Tendulkar also shared the video on his Instagram page, writing “Drove the 119 year old Veteran Car, thanks to @royalautomobileclub, Jeremy Vaughan and my dear friend @hormazdsorabjee. An experience I shall always cherish.”

Tendulkar was seen waving to fans as his wife Anjali, who was sitting in the backseat, captured the moment on her mobile phone.

The little master is in England & Wales for match analysis and commentary for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Sachin Tendulkar’s love for sports cars in well – known and the cricketing legend recently shared his experience of driving a Formula racing car for the first time.