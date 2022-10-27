WATCH: Same-Sex Penguins Klaus and Jones Pair Up Again For Nesting Season

A video which is currently going viral shows two penguins rekindling their love. Uploaded by Instagram handle ‘NowThis,’ the video shows Klaus and Jones, two male gentoo penguins at the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium. The two penguins have been paired up again for this year’s nesting season, revealed the staff. The penguins chose each other for the first time during 2021’s mating season. This is just one of several interesting couples this year. As per the caption of the video, the aquarium also said Mouse, the colony’s smallest penguin, has paired up with Lambington, which is the biggest biggest. The aim is to prove ‘love has no size requirements.’

“Nesting season is here, and just like relationships in the human world, love in the penguin world isn’t without its ups and downs,” the aquarium said as per the caption. It further stated, “This season, the colony has a mix of existing pairs recoupling again as experienced nest building partners, as well as new couples trying their luck with a new love match.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a video showed two groups of penguins meeting each other. In the adorable clip posted on Twitter, two groups of penguins were seen crossing paths with each other on their way. The groups halt for a brief moment to seemingly exchange information. They mix up with each other and communicate for a while before bidding adieu. However, as the two groups begin to walk in their separate paths, a penguin from one group mistakenly starts walking with the other group before being reminded by its friend.

“When 2 groups of penguins meet on the road, they stop for a short exchange of information. When one of them moves in with the wrong group, a friend goes after him to bring him back,” read the caption posted with the video.

