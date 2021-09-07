Watch: Sanitisation Worker's Quick Reflexes Save Child From Being Run Over By Car

The internet has found its new hero and no he is not some larger than life character, he is just like any of us but is caring enough for people around him. So who is he? As far as we know he works as a sanitisation worker and a recent video of him has created a storm on social media. The clip featured him saving a young boy’s life with the help of his quick reflexes. In the now viral clip which was shared on Twitter, he is seen saving a boy from getting run over by a speeding car and all this happened in a matter of few seconds.

The video, which probably was recorded on a security camera, starts with the boy running towards the road before he stops to wait for the sanitisation truck to pass. As the truck crosses him, the boy again starts his run to cross the road without realising that a speeding car was coming from the other side. The sanitisation worker standing behind the truck sees this and quickly jumps to stop the boy from coming in front of the car.

The clip gained larger reach after it was re-shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman

Check out the video here:

If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling… pic.twitter.com/lVG44aSnco— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 5, 2021

The clip so far has garnered over 1.4 million views along with 64,000 likes on the microblogging site.

Reacting to the video, users called the sanitation worker a hero and lauded him for his quick action. A user said that the worker not only saved the boy’s life but also the life of the driver by saving him from the lifelong guilt of the accident.

While some users compared the sanitation worker’s reflexes to a cat’s, others called him a guardian angel. “That is no sanitation worker. He is an angel in flesh and that kid is destined for greatness. Wow! I hope he saves this clip," wrote a user in her reaction

Check out some of the other reactions to the tweet:

What a fine person. Who knows how many lives this man saved over the next generations and all the joy those lives will create 🤷🏻‍♂️🕊— Typekast (@Typekast1) September 5, 2021

That's what I call having a "Guardian Angel" pic.twitter.com/MoODkbHOxm— Denise M (@realsinatrafan) September 5, 2021

Sanitation workers, more than almost anyone, are alert to speeding traffic which could kill them if they ever step out wrong. Thank all the angels he was in that spot at that time! 👏❤️👏❤️👏❤️— (((Blue Dilly Gal))) (@bluedillygal) September 5, 2021

sometimes we get reminded of our humanity… amazing…. grateful that there was one less tragedy today— KDS (@KerBear_70) September 5, 2021

Truly a hero!

What’s your reaction to the clip?

