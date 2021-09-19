WATCH: Sanskari Version of Instagram’s Viral ‘Touch it’ Trend is the Desi Twist We Needed

Instagram is slowly shifting from being an image-sharing platform to a video-based content podium. As the users witness the gradual shift, they too are becoming a part of the transformation by indulging in various trends on the social media platform. The reels feature, coupled with infinite scroll, has got people hooked to swiping up and viewing various people moving according to the latest and viral trends. Currently, one of the viral songs that have got people moving and “bending” according to it is ‘Touch it’ by KiDi. But one reel has swept the first place away from all other users hopping on the trendy train. Ankita Mhatre, who exists by the username ‘foodietect’ on Instagram, shared a well-coordinated reel of the elders of her family who have become show stealers on the platform.

Ideally, the trend involves a person putting fingers on the lips and then bending before breaking into a dance. However, Ankita thought of tweaking the trend up. In the reel, the elders of the family, including her grandparents, are seen standing in a line. They point towards their feet, indicating the youngsters of the family to touch their feet.

The reel oozes perfect synchronization and a fresh new perspective of the trendy song. The reel ends with all the youngsters touching their elders’ feet. Being a trend from the west, the Mhatre’s managed to bring an Indian and Sanskari touch to the ‘touch it’ trend.

Sharing the caption, Ankitain the captionwrote, “Bend it like Mhatre’s. Following the trend.”

Here’s the reel that is winning hearts:

Netizens couldn’t help but react with vivid exclamations and comments. One user wrote, “Loved this version of the trend.” Another wrote, “This is the best in this trend.” Multiple users commended the coordination that is seen in the reel. “By far the best and original video I’ve seen on this song, hats off to the content creator,” said auser.

Since shared, the video has garnered around 4.6 million views and more than 2 lakh likes. We are in complete awe of this sanskari version. What about you?

