Watch: Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver Celebrate England's Ashes Win In The Middle Of a Match

Cricket pundits and fans are drooling over Ben Stokes’ heroics to secure an England victory over arch-rivals Australia in the 3rd Ashes Test.

But it wasn’t just Stokes pumping his fists in the air or triumphantly waving his arms after playing a match-winning knock of 135 runs (not out) to keep the chances of his team alive in the ongoing Ashes series.

England's women cricketers Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver, too, couldn’t control their emotions as they heard news of England’s victory over Australia at Headingley on Sunday.

Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver were batting in a KIA Women's Super League match in Guildford in Surrey when they burst into celebrations over the news.

A video posted on Twitter shows the batters walking to the middle of the pitch to pump their fists to celebrate their male counterparts’ victory in the Ashes test.

Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver, in the middle at Guildford during a KSL match, on hearing England men have won the Test. pic.twitter.com/LlNWEy2mIh — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) August 25, 2019

The duo’s mid-pitch celebrations came amid the crowd cheering England’s victory and an official announcement by ground officials over the public address system.

Unfortunately, Sarah Taylor and Nat Sciver ended up on the losing side as Surrey Stars lost the match against Western Storm by 77 runs despite contributing the most runs—.34 and 25 respectively—for their team.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.