Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Scary Video Shows 12-Foot Long Cobra Swallowing a Massive Python

As shown in the video, a 12-foot long cobra can be seen swallowing on a whole python.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Scary Video Shows 12-Foot Long Cobra Swallowing a Massive Python
As shown in the video, a 12-foot long cobra can be seen swallowing on a whole python.

Snakes are one of the scariest creatures on earth. Partly, because of their appearance, and also because people lack knowledge about which ones are poisonous and which ones are not. However, both python and cobras are equally dangerous. While most of the cobras can kill you with cytotoxic venom, pythons kill their prey by crushing them with their body, and swallow it.

What would happen if both cobra and python come head to head? If you have no idea, read on the news. In Philippines, a major fight between a cobra and a python is captured in cameras. In a terrifying video, which has now gone viral, the encounter a cobra and a python can give a major heart attack to the faint hearted. As shown in the video, a 12-foot long cobra can be seen swallowing on a whole python.

The incident took place in the island of Mindanao in southern Philippines. The village has been a common sight to spot dangerous snakes like cobra. However, an incident of this kind was rare. As quoted by Daily Mail, one of the villagers who witnessed the incident, said, “There are lots of snakes in our area, but this is the first time we saw a cobra eat a python. We’ve had people die from cobra bites before so my neighbor killed the snake as soon as he saw it.”

The cobra swallowed the whole python, with just the tail in sight. The villagers killed the cobra, only to rip it open and find a python inside its stomach.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram