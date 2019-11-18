Watch: Scary Video Shows 12-Foot Long Cobra Swallowing a Massive Python

Snakes are one of the scariest creatures on earth. Partly, because of their appearance, and also because people lack knowledge about which ones are poisonous and which ones are not. However, both python and cobras are equally dangerous. While most of the cobras can kill you with cytotoxic venom, pythons kill their prey by crushing them with their body, and swallow it.

What would happen if both cobra and python come head to head? If you have no idea, read on the news. In Philippines, a major fight between a cobra and a python is captured in cameras. In a terrifying video, which has now gone viral, the encounter a cobra and a python can give a major heart attack to the faint hearted. As shown in the video, a 12-foot long cobra can be seen swallowing on a whole python.

The incident took place in the island of Mindanao in southern Philippines. The village has been a common sight to spot dangerous snakes like cobra. However, an incident of this kind was rare. As quoted by Daily Mail, one of the villagers who witnessed the incident, said, “There are lots of snakes in our area, but this is the first time we saw a cobra eat a python. We’ve had people die from cobra bites before so my neighbor killed the snake as soon as he saw it.”

The cobra swallowed the whole python, with just the tail in sight. The villagers killed the cobra, only to rip it open and find a python inside its stomach.

