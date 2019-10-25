Watch: Scary Video Shows Two-Headed Snake Breaking into Farmer's Home
In a video that has now gone viral, a two-headed snake can be seen slithering across the floor of a farm, which has Twitterati both horrified and bewildered at the same time.
The video, the source of which remains unknown, was shared by People's Daily, China and explains that it was captured by a farmer whose home the snake broke into. The video shows a few stills of the double-headed snake and also a brief clip of the animal sliding across the floor.
The post was captioned, "A two-headed snake broke into a farmer's yard in Shenzhou, N China's Hebei, and escaped later. Have you ever seen any "fantastic beasts" in your life?"
A two-headed snake broke into a farmer's yard in Shenzhou, N China's Hebei, and escaped later. Have you ever seen any "fantastic beasts" in your life? pic.twitter.com/YKzU0IUdji
— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 23, 2019
The video has netizens freaked out, with some calling it a "fantastic beast." While some cracked jokes about how the snake reminded them of people in their lives, some called it an anomaly of nature. Here's what they said:
Cut off one head, two more grow back. pic.twitter.com/XmosM9K51H
— Awesome Guy (@mikasasentai) October 23, 2019
unfortunately, it seems unable to come to any sort of decisions on it's own. — salcius bassus (@salcius_bassus) October 24, 2019
This is a cogenital abnormality ....
— Atwiine🇺🇬 (@Emmalyn55269173) October 23, 2019
Could he possibly have a career in politics? — brian (@brian32298088) October 23, 2019
