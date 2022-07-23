WATCH: School Children Teaching Kindness on Public Transport Shows Kids Know Better

Our elders always try to instill good habits and etiquette into us. It is because it is believed that learning kindness, selflessness, good habits, generosity, and compassion in childhood helps throughout life. Well, following the same pattern of infusing generosity among little ones, a video of kids learning about public transport etiquette in school is making rounds on the internet. Shared by a Turkish teacher on Twitter, the video shows the kindergarten students performing a skit at school.

While posting the video on Twitter, Figen wrote in the caption, “This is great education,” and ended it with a red heart emoticon. The now-viral video opens by showing children recreating a moving bus scenario. Children acting like passengers can be sitting in two rows, behind a kid who is enacting a bus driver. The video begins with a kid acting like an old man with a stick stepping inside the bus, and because there are no seats vacant inside the bus, he can be seen standing in between the two rows. And it is at that moment another kid who acted as a commuter empties his seat for the old man.

Next, the video shows a little one acting like a woman with a baby in her arms, getting inside the packed bus. And another kid offers his seat to her. The video concluded by showing a pregnant woman getting onto the bus, and another kid giving away his seat for the girl, who is enacting a pregnant lady.

Needless to say, the video is teaching a valuable lesson not only to kids but to several netizens. One user commented, “Excellent.” Another wrote, “What is so very sad is that this kind of upbringing is so unusual now that it's actually worth highlighting on social media. If only we lived in a world where the obvious response would be: “What's so unusual about that?”

So far, the video has been played more than 2 million times and has garnered over 100 thousand likes. What are your views about this video?

