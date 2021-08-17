WATCH: School of Tiny Fishes Jump on an Aquatic Trampoline

The treasure of viral video on the Internet introduces us to some of the most amazing and unusual clips. These fascinating videos have the power to put a smile on our faces even on the roughest days. The latest addition to the list is a clip shared by the Instagram page ‘aquatic animol’. What’s so unusual about the clip you ask? Well, it features a group of tiny fishes enjoying themselves jumping up and down on an aquatic trampoline. Yes! You heard that right, a trampoline for fishes.

The cuteness of these tiny yellow fishes jumping inside a cylindrical tank is just a delight to watch.“Fish on a trampoline!” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered nearly 2 lakh likes along with several comments from Instagram users who could not themselves from drooling over the cuteness. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Why are they so cute?". Some users compared the tiny jumping fishes to popping popcorns while others thought they resembled tiny birds in the sky.

Some users were so impressed by the cuteness of the fishes that they wanted to adopt them.

Meanwhile, one of the users recalled the presence of similar fishes in the movie Suicide Squad and wrote, “These things attack King Shark in the new Suicide Squad movie"

Check it out here:

What’s your reaction to the video?

Need more doses of fish videos? Head to others clips shared by ‘aquatic animol’ on its feed. The page that has got over one lakh followers on Instagram is filled with videos and photos featuring different types and sizes of fish. And not just fishes, the feed is a treat for people who are interested in watching aquatic animals and features several videos of other animals like penguins, seals among many others.

