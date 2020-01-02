Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Scuba Diver Dances with Shark inside an Aquarium, Leaves the Internet in Shock

While some users have lauded the diver, others have hit out at the administration of the oceanarium for using the animal for their profit.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
Watch: Scuba Diver Dances with Shark inside an Aquarium, Leaves the Internet in Shock
Video grab. (Image credits: YouTube/ @ ViralHog )

Visitors at the oceanarium in the Neptune shopping mall in St Petersburg, Russia, were surprised on seeing a scuba diver dance with a shark.

The video footage shows the diver holding one fin of the shark as he wraps his arm around it inside the aquarium. The shark can be seen floating in vertical position as the aquatic animal and diver slowly turns towards the onlookers. It can also be seen that a multitude of exotic fish are swimming around them as they dance.

As per a report published in Daily Mail, the footage was recorded on October 27, 2019.

Apparently, the oceanarium houses 41 aquariums, which are a home to around 150 species of fish, sea mammals and other marine life, including 4,500 exotic and tropical fish.

The report also said that regular shows in the oceanarium include 'Feeding The Seals' and 'The Shark Show.’

The video, which has been shared by a YouTube channel called the ‘Viral Hog,’ has received varied comments. While some users have lauded the diver, others have hit out at the administration of the oceanarium for using the animal for their profit.

A user whose name is written in Chinese commented, “Correct me if I'm wrong, I'm not a zoologist, but I've heard sharks need to keep moving forward in order for water to keep passing through their gills so they'll be able to breath. Isn't the position that the shark is in dangerous for it’s health?”

Another user, who goes by the name LouisianaGatorGirl stated, “The sharks that I’ve seen captive in aquariums look severely depressed—not moving, just waiting to die—like this poor shark. For an aquarium to abuse a shark for profit like this is extremely disturbing.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
