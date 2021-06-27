WATCH: Sea Lion Crashes Interview of Chile Fisherman Who Calls the Creatures a 'Plague'

A sea lion disrupted the interview of a fisherman in Chile where hundreds of these sea mammals have invaded the shores. The video of the interview is gaining massive traction on social media. The fisherman was explaining the influx of hundreds of sea lions on the beaches of Tome, a town in Chile. The beaches in Tome are experiencing an unprecedented situation as more than 300 sea lions have taken refuge on the beaches fearing the presence of orcas and killer whales in the sea.

In the video, as the fisherman calls the influx of sea lions a “plague” while describing the situation, a sea lion behind him opens the gate and crashes his interview. The fisherman spots the sea lion just in time and moves away. However, just before the creature tried to join the interview, the fisherman accused the successive governments of neglecting the issue, saying that nothing has been done to control the population of sea lions for nearly three decades.

Scores of sea lions apparently panicked by predator orcas or gale-force winds have taken refuge on the beaches of Tome, a town in Chile pic.twitter.com/aWP8cVckMD— Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

“This is a plague, plague of sea lions. No controls have been established to keep their numbers down for 28 years,” the fisherman said just moments before the sea lion interrupted the conversation.

The video was shared by news agency Reuters and has garnered more than 10,000 views since it was uploaded on Youtube.

While sea lions flee their predators in the sea, the fishermen community considers the sea mammals a plague as they steal their produce and make fishing difficult. Moreover, there’s not much the fishermen can do about them. According to a Hindu report, hunting sea lions has been banned in Chile for the last 28 years. The ban was enforced as the creatures, part of the wider seal family, were facing extinction as they were used to be hunted mercilessly all over the world including the South American country.

