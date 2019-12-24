Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Watch: Sea Lions Majestically Sailing Around on Boat is a Mood
'ARE THOSE SEA LIONS?!!' a Twitter user commented.
Image credit: Twitter
A video of two gigantic sea lions sailing majestically on a boat has surfaced on social media, evoking funny reactions. The video was filmed in Eld Inlet near Olympia, United States.
With the sea lions riding, it seemed the vessel would capsize anytime but somehow their combined weight balanced the boat. The video was uploaded on the Twitter handle of Washington Department of Natural Resources. The post said Josh Phillips, a former intern at the department, filmed it. The video has received more than 700 likes and over 300 comments.
Near, far, wherever you are, make sure your boats are secured before winter storms (or pinniped pirates) start rolling in.📹 Thanks to former DNR intern Josh Phillips for this incredible video from Eld Inlet. pic.twitter.com/QQqAokc1Z4— Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) December 19, 2019
Social media users made amusing and hilarious comments on the video.
One user wrote, “ARE THOSE SEA LIONS?!! Please tell me how they get that big? Or is the boat that small? I am in shock.”
The Natural Resources department replied that they too were taken by shock.
Another user joked saying, “Where did they get the money to buy that boat? Or is it rented”?
Phillips told Miami Herald newspaper that he and a friend were on a boat in Eld Inlet when they noticed the boat with sea lions on it.
Phillips said initially they didn’t realize that two sea lions were onboard but the picture became clearer when they approached the boat.
Another video uploaded on YouTube shows a third sea lion also trying to climb onto the boat but without any success.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic
- Good Newwz Cast, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan Ring in Christmas
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani