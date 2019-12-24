Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Sea Lions Majestically Sailing Around on Boat is a Mood

'ARE THOSE SEA LIONS?!!' a Twitter user commented.

December 24, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Watch: Sea Lions Majestically Sailing Around on Boat is a Mood
A video of two gigantic sea lions sailing majestically on a boat has surfaced on social media, evoking funny reactions. The video was filmed in Eld Inlet near Olympia, United States.

With the sea lions riding, it seemed the vessel would capsize anytime but somehow their combined weight balanced the boat. The video was uploaded on the Twitter handle of Washington Department of Natural Resources. The post said Josh Phillips, a former intern at the department, filmed it. The video has received more than 700 likes and over 300 comments.

Social media users made amusing and hilarious comments on the video.

One user wrote, “ARE THOSE SEA LIONS?!! Please tell me how they get that big? Or is the boat that small? I am in shock.”

The Natural Resources department replied that they too were taken by shock.

Another user joked saying, “Where did they get the money to buy that boat? Or is it rented”?

Phillips told Miami Herald newspaper that he and a friend were on a boat in Eld Inlet when they noticed the boat with sea lions on it.

Phillips said initially they didn’t realize that two sea lions were onboard but the picture became clearer when they approached the boat.

Another video uploaded on YouTube shows a third sea lion also trying to climb onto the boat but without any success.

