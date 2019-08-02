Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch: Seal ‘Initiates Interaction’ with Diver Who Refers to Them as 'Dive Buddies'

The nearly minute-long clip shows the seal tightly clasping Burville’s hand with its paws and totally loving the tickling it receives from the diver in return.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
Watch: Seal ‘Initiates Interaction’ with Diver Who Refers to Them as 'Dive Buddies'
Video grab of diver and seal 'interacting'. (Twitter)
Loading...

Diver Ben Burville, who often refers to grey seals as his “dive buddies”, has shared another video of an adorable underwater interaction with the friendly creatures.

Burville was scuba diving off the Northumberland coast in the United Kingdom when a grey seal approached him and shook his hand.

“My #DiveBuddy initiated this interaction & is in complete control. Not a dog , not a pet, a young, wild yet #gentle grey seal,” Burville wrote on Twitter.

The nearly minute-long clip shows the seal tightly clasping Burville’s hand with its paws and totally loving the tickling it receives from the diver in return.

“The front flippers of the seal can grasp much like a human hand,” Burville wrote on his YouTube channel.

In a series of tweets, Burville said that 38% of the world population of grey seals can be found around the UK coast.

“He is not a pet or tame. Yet despite this, he chooses to trust. He chooses to initiate interaction with a human,” Burville, who is a doctor by profession, wrote.

Burville, who specialises in filming marine life, often posts clips of his friendly underwater encounters with grey seals.

In 2017, Burville captured a video of a grey seal trying to pull off the hood of his diver’s suit.

Here’s netizens' reaction to the adorable moment:

