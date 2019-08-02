Watch: Seal ‘Initiates Interaction’ with Diver Who Refers to Them as 'Dive Buddies'

Diver Ben Burville, who often refers to grey seals as his “dive buddies”, has shared another video of an adorable underwater interaction with the friendly creatures.

Burville was scuba diving off the Northumberland coast in the United Kingdom when a grey seal approached him and shook his hand.

“My #DiveBuddy initiated this interaction & is in complete control. Not a dog , not a pet, a young, wild yet #gentle grey seal,” Burville wrote on Twitter.

We all need a " " to go to every now & again ...My #DiveBuddy initiated this interaction & is in complete control Not a dog , not a pet, a young, wild yet #gentle grey seal (Halichoerus grypus) Thanks to @farnesdiving @mickycraig999 & @FreeScubaUK pic.twitter.com/p4hi3YDstN — Ben Burville (@Sealdiver) August 1, 2019

The nearly minute-long clip shows the seal tightly clasping Burville’s hand with its paws and totally loving the tickling it receives from the diver in return.

“The front flippers of the seal can grasp much like a human hand,” Burville wrote on his YouTube channel.

In a series of tweets, Burville said that 38% of the world population of grey seals can be found around the UK coast.

FILMED YESTERDAY I'd never met this seal beforeThis is not a pet or tameThis is a wild, young, male grey seal possibly 3-4 years oldI didn't find him, he found me & initiated the interaction at @NTFarneIslands Thanks @farnesdiving @mickycraig999 @FreeScubaUK pic.twitter.com/OJcQQcpdpd — Ben Burville (@Sealdiver) July 21, 2019

“He is not a pet or tame. Yet despite this, he chooses to trust. He chooses to initiate interaction with a human,” Burville, who is a doctor by profession, wrote.

Burville, who specialises in filming marine life, often posts clips of his friendly underwater encounters with grey seals.

In 2017, Burville captured a video of a grey seal trying to pull off the hood of his diver’s suit.

Here’s netizens' reaction to the adorable moment:

It’s so lovely to see the curiosity and trust and the respect you give them. Your lucky and you obviously appreciate it x — Claire Boot (@cbootilicious) August 2, 2019

Could watch over and over! — Katrina Firth (@firth_katrina) August 2, 2019

It really, really loves you! — saunie (@saunieindiego) August 1, 2019

Like land dogs, sea dogs need scritches too. — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) August 2, 2019

Gorgeous ☺️ — Trudy Webster (Caira) (@TrudyCaira) August 2, 2019

