WATCH: Seaplane Surprises Swimmers As it Stops at Spanish Beach to Refill Water

As a standard practice and safety measure, an area is cleared off before a seaplane makes a landing. However, swimmers at Olivia beach in Spain’s Valencia city were up for a surprise when a firefighting seaplane stopped by to refill water apparently without any prior notice. The video of the incident shows the yellow seaplane making a stop to refill water even as swimmers, rafters and other boats in the sea continue to be in its close proximity. Thankfully, no accident occurred during their emergency refilling and the seaplane took off without creating much disturbance to others in the sea.

In a similar incident that went viral recently, an Airbus 320 was seen closely passing over people at the beach near Skiathos airport in Greece. The Wizz Air flight can be seen almost touching at hand over distance people as it takes a low approach to land.

The video starts with a flight coming towards the island before the camera zooms in to show boats in the sea. As the flight comes closer to land, its altitude continues to see a sharp decline and skims right above the onlookers’ heads before touching down the runway.

Some onlookers can be seen getting out of the way of the plane while others capture the moment on their cameras. The video then cuts to another plane landing in a similar fashion.

The YouTube channel that shared the video online asked people to choose the plane they thought was flying the lowest before getting over the runway.

While the proximity between the aircraft at people at the beach may come off as a surprise to many, it is not new to those living at Skiathos island. In fact, the beach is among the most popular tourist spots.

The runway at the Skiathos Alexandros Airport is very short. Hence, the pilots have to bring the flight low and slow while making a landing at the airport.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here