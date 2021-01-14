Watch: SeaWorld San Antonio Shares Amazing Sonogram Video of Baby Beluga Whale

Pregnancy is a happy journey, and many people share this happiness with the world by uploading their sonogram photos and videos on social media. So why should marine animals not do the same and gain some internet love?

SeaWorld Amusement Park from San Antonio recently announced that one of their beluga whales is an expecting mother, releasing the sonogram video of her foetus. The park wrote that their zoo team employs husbandry training with animals as it is a key component of their world-class care and conservation efforts. Because of this, they have been able to train their whales to be still, while keeping their comfort levels up, so they can be examined by veterinarians. Therefore, they were able to capture this video which wouldn’t be possible in untrained whales.

In their caption, the park team also mentioned about providing around the clock care for mom beluga whale, Luna.

The post has been flooded with happy comments as people are relishing the good news. “Oh my gosh how exciting!! Thank you for sharing this amazing news with all of us,” said one user, while another commented, “Isn’t that amazing God is truly truly good.”

The expecting mother, Luna, has given birth thrice before and this is her fourth pregnancy. The unborn calf in her womb can be clearly seen in the video. Luna’s first calf was Atla in 2010 – one of the first beluga whale born with artificial insemination.

A little curious fact about belugas, also known as white whales, is that they can either reject their calf or accept them as their own. In case of Atla, Luna rejected her who was then raised by the staff of the park. With her second calf, Samson, she accepted the little boy and raised him to adulthood.

Apart from this weird quirk, belugas actually have relationships similar to humans and can have life-lasting bonds with members of their species. It can be a family member or even a non-related friend. These marine mammals can live for 35-50 years in the ocean. However, their survival is threatened by multiple human interventions like hunting, pollution, and so on.

The new whale is great news for the park and whales alike. On account of their human-friendly attitude and good nature, belugas do well in captivity and are quite popular among fans of marine-themed parks. Some captive belugas have also been known to mimic human speech patterns.