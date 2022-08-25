WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Dancing His Heart Out on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ With Specially-Abled Fan Will Make Your Day

King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has been given this title for a reason. He is known for his wittiness and charm. A recent video which is going viral proves this once again. Uploaded by Twitter user Mittermaniac, the video shows the king of hearts dancing his heart out with a specially-abled fan. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing to ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya.’ The caption of the video read, “This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was!”

It is an old video from dance reality show Amul Lil Champs and has resurfaced on social media, leaving the netizens completely in awe. Have a look for yourself:

This is why everyone from 6 to 60 loves SRK and can’t have enough of him. It’s not about his films only. It never was! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/CJPVYO6nkH — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) August 25, 2022

The video has over 164K views. “I wish I had 10 pct of his energy..infectious energy,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “most energetic celeb.. he is somewhere else when on stage the power and energy the connect with people.”

People can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. One person wrote, “Agree.. in fact I love SRK even while like just few of his films.” Another one wrote, “Damn this man!! such small gestures are so heartwarming ! None from Bollywood have this chivalry.”

This comes just a day after SRK made news for his comment on his eldest son’s Instagram picture. The biggest superstar of the country acting like every Desi dad ever had Twitter swooning over the wholesomeness. Aryan, who returned to Instagram to put out his first post in 2022, shared a photo of himself, Suhana and AbRam. SRK commented in the most dad way possible, writing, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW! [sic]” As is obvious, the six exclamation points really drive home what he’s trying to say.

SRK’s dad struggles are not just wholesome but relatable as well. Back in 2010, when SRK struggled to teach his kid English, he happened to struggle spectacularly, so much so that he had to seek out the help of Twitter’s good citizens. In typical SRK self-deprecatory fashion, he wrote on Twitter back then, “kkkk stammer is better than grammar.” How did it all get onto Twitter? SRK tweeted about teaching his son phrases and clauses. Like most of us, he seemed to be in the dark about what a “predicate” is. In his words, it “sounds like a predator who ate something”.

