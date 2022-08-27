Watch: Shaolin Kids Shed Tears While Practicing Martial Arts, Video Viral

Martial arts need a lot of discipline from a participant. You seldom find a martial artist slacking away during practice or even otherwise. While there are numerous renowned martial artists around the world, there’s hardly anyone who ranks above the martial artists of Shaolin. Their discipline, technique, strength, and flexibility are known to be unmatched.

It is difficult to achieve their level of efficiency in a short time. It takes several years of hard work, pain, sweat and tears to reach the level of a Shaolin martial artist. They start at a very young age, as young as 3 to 4 years sometimes, and are said to constantly learn to better themselves. Recently, a video of young kids shedding tears while practising painful techniques went viral on social media.



The video was shared by ‘Special Times’ on July 27. It gives netizens a sneak peek into Shaolin kids’ practice sessions for martial arts. The three-minute-long video starts with a child wrapped around a tree. With his eyes closed and his body wrapped around the tree, he is seen meditating to improve his flexibility. The next footage shows a Shaolin monk stretching a child’s upper body backwards while his lower body remained straight. A lot of such techniques, which help improve the balance and flexibility of the body, have been showcased in the video.

The kids can later be seen performing these techniques efficiently and correctly without sweating. They are also seen practising fighting techniques, gymnastics and more in the video. In no time after it was shared by Special Times, the video accumulated more than 64 lakh views and over 3,900 likes on Facebook. Meanwhile, netizens argued whether it is the right approach for the Shaolin masters to teach the kids discipline in the comments section of the video.

