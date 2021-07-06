Watch: Shark Bites Off Paraglider's Foot in Viral Video, Leaves Netizens Shocked

The adventure sport of paragliding turned into a nightmare for one Arab man after he took a dive in the Red Sea. In footage shared on YouTube, the paraglider from Jordan is seen taking a dive in the Red Sea and what happened next may resemble a scene from the movie Jaws. According to a report by Mirror, the 37-year-old man was attacked by a shark as he was in the midst of a parasailing session in the Gulf of Aqaba. The video shows the man hovering above the surface as the parachute remained open in the air. As soon as the man touched the surface of the Red Sea, the shark suddenly leapt out of the water and opened its mouth to grab on the man’s leg. As eyewitnesses saw the attack unfold, the man was taken by emergency to Jordan’s Prince Hashem Military Hospital. It was reported that the man lost the back part of his foot as well as several tendons and was left with torn muscles and broken bones after the deadly attack.

It was further reported that Mohammed Khalil Al Zabada of the College of Marine Sciences told local media that shark attacks in the Gulf of Aqaba are rare. Speaking to Gulf News, Al Zabada said that in the Red Sea, there are several types of sharks, but in the Aqaba region, their presence is quite rare.

Head of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Nayef Al Bakhit announced that a committee was formed to investigate information circulating about citizens being attacked by a shark in Aqaba last week. Al Bakhit said in a statement that the committee will issue a detailed report about the horrific incident that took place last week, as soon as they complete the investigation.

Several eyewitness accounts have also mentioned another incident where a speedboat in the Gulf of Aqaba was seen attacked by sharks. Although no human injuries were reported, the incident has raised concerns among locals.

