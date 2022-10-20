CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Sheep Attacks Woman To Save a Chicken, Video Goes Viral On Twitter
1-MIN READ

Watch: Sheep Attacks Woman To Save a Chicken, Video Goes Viral On Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 16:52 IST

Delhi, India

The video has collected over 55,000 views and over 1600 likes.

The video has collected over 55,000 views and over 1600 likes.

The video was shared on October 19 by IFS Dr Samrat Gowda.

A video showing a woman pelting stones at a chicken has gone viral on Twitter. The short clip also shows a sheep coming to the rescue of the chicken. The video was shared on October 19 by IFS Dr Samrat Gowda on the microblogging platform. “Animals decided to gang up and attack,” read the tweet. The 23-second footage shows the woman pelting stones at a chicken after it crossed her path.

However, as she gets down, the woman is headbutted by a sheep behind her. She falls to the ground and looks back. But by the time she decided to get up, she was headbutted again. As soon as she gets back on her feet, the sheep goes for a third headbutt, forcing her to run away.

The video has collected over 55,000 views and over 1600 likes. People in the comments section supported the animal’s actions.

A user wrote, “Can’t bear superiority anymore!”

Another wrote, “This gives me inner satisfaction.”

A third user gave an Animal Farm reference and commented, “This is what happened to Mr Jones in Animal farm by George Orwell.”

The video continues to gain traction and more people continue to support the animal.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 20, 2022, 16:52 IST
last updated:October 20, 2022, 16:52 IST